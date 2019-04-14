This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

Monday

Regular Season

Poteau at Hartshorne, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Heavener, 5:30 p.m.

Panama at Leflore, 5 p.m.

Battiest at Smithville, 5:30 p.m.

Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain and Eufaula at Canadian, 4 p.m. (McCurtain vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Eufaula, 5:30 p.m.)

Pocola and Okemah at Vian, 5 p.m. (Pocola vs. Vian, 5 p.m.; Pocola vs. Okemah 6:15 p.m.)

Whitesboro at Kiowa, 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament at Wister

Sallisaw-Central vs. Wister, 1:30 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central/Wister loser vs. Gans, 3 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central/Wister winner vs. Gans, 4:30 p.m.; Title Game, 6 p.m.; If-Game, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Regular Season

Pocola at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Keota at Panama, 5:30 p.m.

Gans and Sallisaw-Central at Cameron, 4 p.m. (Gans vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.; Gans vs. Sallisaw-Central, 5:30 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central vs. Cameron, 7 p.m.)

Hugo at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Kiowa at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Wright City and Hartshorne at Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m. (Wright City vs. Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.; Wright City vs. Hartshorne, 5:45 p.m.; Hartshorne vs. Whitesboro, 7 p.m.)

Howe at Broken Bow, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 5A District Tournament At Heavener

Spiro vs. Stigler, noon; Spiro-Stigler loser vs. Heavener, 1:30 p.m.; Spiro-Stigler winner vs. Heavener, 3 p.m.; Title Game, 4:30 p.m.; If-Game, 6 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Stuart

Arkoma vs. Stuart, 11 a.m.; Cave Springs vs. Porum, 12:30 p.m.; Arkoma-Stuart loser vs. Cave Springs-Porum loser, 2 p.m.; Arkoma-Stuart winner vs. Cave Springs-Porum winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.

At Bennington

Bennington vs. Fort Towson, 10 a.m.; Smithville vs. Achille/Victory Life Academy, 11 a.m.; Bennington-Fort Towson loser vs. Smithville-Achille/Victory Life Academy loser, noon; Bennington-Fort Towson winner vs. Smithville-Achille/Victory Life Academy winner, 1 p.m.; noon winner vs. 1 p.m. loser, 2 p.m.; Title Game, 3 p.m.; If-Game, 4 p.m.

Class A District Tournament at McCurtain

Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, 11 a.m.; Bluejacket vs. Oaks, 12:30 p.m.; Bokoshe-McCurtain loser vs. Bluejacket-Oaks loser, 2 p.m.; Bokoshe-McCurtain winner vs. Bluejacket-Oaks winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 5 p.m.; Title Game, 6:30 p.m.; If-Game, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Regular Season

Wright City at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 5 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 4A District Tournaments

At Howe

Panama vs. Colcord, noon; Panama-Colcord loser vs. Howe, 1:30 p.m.; Panama-Colcord winner vs. Howe, 3 p.m.; Title Game, 4:30 p.m.; If-Game, 6 p.m.

At Pocola

Hulbert vs. Wyandotte, 11 a.m.; Hulbert-Wyandotte loser vs. Pocola, 12:30 p.m.; Hulbert-Wyandotte winner vs. Pocola, 2 p.m.; Title Game, 3:30 p.m.; If-Game, 5 p.m.

Class A District Tournament at Leflore

Leflore vs. Boswell, 11 a.m.; Stringtown vs. Battiest, 12:30 p.m.; Leflore-Boswell loser vs. Stringtown-Battiest loser, 2 p.m.; Leflore-Boswell winner vs. Stringtown-Battiest winner, 3:30 p.m.; Title Game, 5 p.m.; If-Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Regular Season

Tahlequah at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament at Clayton

Talihina vs. Wright City, noon; Talihina-Wright City loser vs. Clayton/Buffalo Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Talihina-Wright City winner vs. Clayton/Buffalo Valley, 3 p.m.; Title Game, 4:30 p.m.; If-Game, 6 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Stonewall

Stonewall vs. Haileyville, Field No. 1, 1 p.m.; Cameron vs. Keota, Field No. 2, 1 p.m.; Stonewall-Haileyville loser vs. Cameron-Keota loser, 2:15 p.m.; Stonewall-Haileyville winner vs. Cameron-Keota winner, 3:30 p.m.; 2:15 winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 4:45 p.m.; Title Game, 6 p.m.; If-Game, 7:15 p.m.

At Bray

Turner vs. Bray-Doyle, 10 a.m.; Whitesboro vs. Thackerville, 11:30 a.m.; Turner/Bray-Doyle loser vs. Whitesboro-Thackerville loser, 1 p.m.; Turner/Bray-Doyle winner vs. Whitesboro-Thackerville winner, 2:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. winner vs. 2:30 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:30 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.

Class A District Tournament

Braggs, Indianola and Webbers Falls at Red Oak, TBA (The tournament could be moved to earlier in the week to beat Wednesday's rain).

Friday

Heavener Festival, TBA.