This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

Today

Heavener, Red Oak and Wister at McCurtain (Wister vs. McCurtain, 3:30 p.m.; Wister vs. Red Oak, 4:45 p.m.; Heavener vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m.; Heavener vs. McCurtain, 7:15 p.m.)

Whitesboro and Leflore at Hartshorne, 5 p.m. (Whitesboro vs. Hartshorne, 5 p.m.; Leflore vs. Whitesboro, 6:15 p.m.; Leflore vs. Hartshorne, 7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday

Heavener at Poteau, 4 p.m.

Pocola at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Playoffs

Class 6A Regional Tournament at Moore

Poteau vs. Norman, 1 p.m.; Norman vs. Moore, 2:30 p.m.; Poteau vs. Moore, 4 p.m.; Title Game, 5:30 p.m.; If-Game, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Playoffs

Playoffs

Class 5A Regional Tournament at McLoud

Weatherford vs. McLoud, 1 p.m.; Heavener vs. Kingston, 2:15 p.m.; Weatherford-McLoud winner vs. Heavener-Kingston winner, 3:30 p.m. (winner to state); Weatherford-McLoud loser vs. Heavener-Kingston loser; 4:45 p.m.; 4:45 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state).

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Howe

Pocola vs. Howe, 1 p.m.; Henryetta vs. Calera, 2:15 p.m.; Pocola-Howe winner vs. Henryetta-Calera winner, 3:30 p.m. (winner to state); Pocola-Howe loser vs. Henryetta-Calera loser, 4:45 p.m.; 4:45 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state).

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Rattan

Wright City vs. Rattan, 1 p.m.; Wister vs. Preston, 2:15 p.m.; Wright City-Rattan winner vs. Wister-Preston winner, 3:30 p.m. (winner to state); Wright City-Rattan loser vs. Wister-Preston loser, 4:45 p.m.; 4:45 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state).

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Stuart

Dewar vs. Stuart, 1 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Stonewall, 2:15 p.m.; Dewar-Stuart winner vs. Whitesboro-Stonewall winner, 3:30 p.m. (winner to state); Dewar-Stuart loser vs. Whitesboro-Stonewall loser, 4:45 p.m.; 4:45 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state).

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Kiowa

New Lima vs. Kiowa, 11:15 a.m.; Leflore vs. Mountain View-Gotebo, 12:30 p.m.; New Lima-Kiowa winner vs. Leflore/Mountain View-Gotebo winner, 1:45 p.m. (winner to state); New Lima-Kiowa loser vs. Leflore/Mountain View-Gotebo loser, 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. winner vs. 1:45 p.m. loser, 4:15 p.m. (winner to state).

At Varnum

Paden vs. Varnum, 1 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Red Oak, 2:15 p.m.; Paden-Varnum winner vs. McCurtain-Red Oak winner, 3:30 p.m. (winner to state); Paden-Varnum loser vs. McCurtain-Red Oak loser, 4:45 p.m.; 4:45 p.m. winner vs. 3:30 p.m. loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state).