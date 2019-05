This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball State Tournament Schedule

All Games at The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee

Monday

Class 4A State Tournament

Field No. 3

State Quarterfinals

Dale vs. Henryetta, 10 a.m.; Washington vs. Valliant, 11:30 a.m.; Oktaha vs. Silo, 1 p.m.; Howe vs. Prague, 2:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Dale-Henryetta winner vs. Washington-Valliant winner, 4 p.m.; Howe-Prague winner vs. Oktaha-Silo winner, 5:30 p.m.

State Championship

State Semifinals Winners, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 2A State Tournament

Field No. 3

State Quarterfinals

Canute vs. Stuart, 10 a.m.; Vici vs. Binger-Oney, 11:30 a.m.; Shattuck vs. Cyril, 1 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Asher, 2:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Canute-Stuart winner vs. Vici/Binger-Oney winner, 4 p.m.; Whitesboro-Asher winner vs. Shattuck-Cyril winner, 5:30 p.m.

State Championship

State Semifinals Winners, 7 p.m.

Class A State Tournament

Field No. 2

State Quarterfinals

Lookeba-Sickles vs. Varnum, 10 a.m.; Leflore vs. Leedey, 11:30 a.m.; Kiowa vs. Duke, 1 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Hammon, 2:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Leflore-Leedey winner vs. Lookeba-Sickles/Varnum winner, 4 p.m.; Red Oak-Hammon winner vs. Kiowa-Duke winner, 5:30 p.m.

State Championship

State Semifinals Winners, 7 p.m.