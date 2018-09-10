This Week's High School Softball Schedule
Today
Gans and McCurtain at Arkoma, 4 p.m. [Gans vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.; Gans vs. McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.]
Porum at Keota, 5:30 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Crowder, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Rattan at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 5 p.m.
Dewar at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Fort Towson at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Keota at Gore, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Heavener at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
McCurtain at Keota, 5:45 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Friday
Arkoma at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.
Talihina at Wister, DH, 4 p.m.
Porum at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.
Valliant at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.
Kiowa at Whitesboro, 12:30 p.m.
Bokoshe at Quinton, 11 a.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Saturday
Spiro at Cameron, 2:30 p.m.
Konawa at Panama, 1 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Howe at Dale Festival, at Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Editor's Note: This does not include games in the 2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament.
