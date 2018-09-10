This Week's High School Softball Schedule

SLIDIN' SANDLIN — Poteau's London Sandlin, left, slides safely into third base during the opening game of Thursday's home district doubleheader against Checotah. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, September 10, 2018

Today
Gans and McCurtain at Arkoma, 4 p.m. [Gans vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.; Gans vs. McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.]
Porum at Keota, 5:30 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Crowder, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Rattan at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 5 p.m.
Dewar at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Fort Towson at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Keota at Gore, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Heavener at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
McCurtain at Keota, 5:45 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Friday
Arkoma at Cameron, 5:30 p.m.
Talihina at Wister, DH, 4 p.m.
Porum at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.
Valliant at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.
Kiowa at Whitesboro, 12:30 p.m.
Bokoshe at Quinton, 11 a.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Saturday
Spiro at Cameron, 2:30 p.m.
Konawa at Panama, 1 p.m.
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Smithville at Wright City Tournament, TBA.
Howe at Dale Festival, at Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee, TBA.
Red Oak at Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tournament, TBA.
Editor's Note: This does not include games in the 2018 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament.

