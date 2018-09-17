This Week's High School Softball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

Keota at Panama, 5:30 p.m.

Red Oak and Wilburton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. [Red Oak vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Whitesboro, 7 p.m.]

Clayton-Buffalo Valley and McCurtain at Porum, 4 p.m. [Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.; Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. Porum, 7 p.m.]

Crowder at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Roland, 5:30 p.m.

Muldrow at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Sallisaw-Central, 6 p.m.

Smithville and Valliant at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. [Smithville vs. Wright City, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Valliant, 6 p.m.]

Spiro at Antlers, 5 p.m.

Talihina at Stigler, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Heavener, canceled

Cameron and Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. [Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Cameron vs. Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m.; Cameron vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.]

Keota and Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 4 p.m. [Webbers Falls vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.; Keota vs. Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.; Keota vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.]

Panama and Vian at Red Oak, 4 p.m. [Panama vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.; Panama vs. Vian, 5:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Red Oak, 7 p.m.]

Kinta at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne, 3 p.m.

Wister at Porum, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Class B District Tournament

At Red Oak

Kinta at Red Oak, TBA

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.

Wister at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Konawa, DH, 4 p.m.

Panama at Sallisaw-Central, DH, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Wewoka, DH, 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Keota

Keota vs. Porum, 10 a.m.; Keota-Porum loser vs. Gore, noon; Keota-Porum winner vs. Gore, 2 p.m.; Title game, 4 p.m.; If-game, 6 p.m.

At Gans

Arkoma vs. Cave Springs, 2 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs loser vs. Gans, 4 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs winner vs. Gans, 6 p.m.

At Wright City

Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.

Class B District Tournaments

At Cameron

Oaks vs. Braggs, 11:30 a.m.; Oaks-Braggs loser vs. Cameron, 1:30 p.m.; Oaks-Braggs winner vs. Cameron, 3:30 p.m.; Title game, 5:30 p.m.

At Leflore

McCurtain vs. Indianola, 11 a.m.; McCurtain-Indianola loser vs. Leflore, 1 p.m.; McCurtain-Indianola winner vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.; Title game, 5 p.m.; If-game, 7 p.m.

At Smithville

Haileyville vs. Caney, noon; Haileyville-Caney loser vs. Smithville, 1:30 p.m.; Haileyville-Caney winner vs. Smithville, 3 p.m.; Title game, 4:30 p.m.; If-game, 6 p.m.

At Whitesboro

Battiest at Whitesboro, DH, 4 p.m.

Friday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.

Wister at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament at Gans

Title game, noon; If-game, 2 p.m.

Class B District Tournament

Battiest at Whitesboro, TBA, if necessary.

Saturday

Regular Season

Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.

Playoffs

Class A District Tournaments

At Cameron

If-game, 11:30 a.m. [or Oaks vs. Braggs, 11:30 p.m.; winner vs. Cameron, 1:30 p.m.]

Editor's Note: As soon as the non-complete district tournament schedules get finalized, they will be updated.