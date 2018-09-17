This Week's High School Softball Schedule
Today
Poteau at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.
Pocola at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.
Keota at Panama, 5:30 p.m.
Red Oak and Wilburton at Whitesboro, 4 p.m. [Red Oak vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Whitesboro, 7 p.m.]
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and McCurtain at Porum, 4 p.m. [Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.; Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. Porum, 7 p.m.]
Crowder at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Arkoma at Roland, 5:30 p.m.
Muldrow at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Howe at Sallisaw-Central, 6 p.m.
Smithville and Valliant at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. [Smithville vs. Wright City, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Valliant, 6 p.m.]
Spiro at Antlers, 5 p.m.
Talihina at Stigler, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau at Heavener, canceled
Cameron and Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. [Clayton-Buffalo Valley vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Cameron vs. Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m.; Cameron vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.]
Keota and Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 4 p.m. [Webbers Falls vs. Arkoma, 4 p.m.; Keota vs. Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.; Keota vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.]
Panama and Vian at Red Oak, 4 p.m. [Panama vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.; Panama vs. Vian, 5:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Red Oak, 7 p.m.]
Kinta at Keota, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 3 p.m.
Wister at Porum, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class B District Tournament
At Red Oak
Kinta at Red Oak, TBA
Thursday
Regular Season
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.
Wister at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Howe at Konawa, DH, 4 p.m.
Panama at Sallisaw-Central, DH, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Wewoka, DH, 4 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Keota
Keota vs. Porum, 10 a.m.; Keota-Porum loser vs. Gore, noon; Keota-Porum winner vs. Gore, 2 p.m.; Title game, 4 p.m.; If-game, 6 p.m.
At Gans
Arkoma vs. Cave Springs, 2 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs loser vs. Gans, 4 p.m.; Arkoma-Cave Springs winner vs. Gans, 6 p.m.
At Wright City
Clayton-Buffalo Valley and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.
Class B District Tournaments
At Cameron
Oaks vs. Braggs, 11:30 a.m.; Oaks-Braggs loser vs. Cameron, 1:30 p.m.; Oaks-Braggs winner vs. Cameron, 3:30 p.m.; Title game, 5:30 p.m.
At Leflore
McCurtain vs. Indianola, 11 a.m.; McCurtain-Indianola loser vs. Leflore, 1 p.m.; McCurtain-Indianola winner vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.; Title game, 5 p.m.; If-game, 7 p.m.
At Smithville
Haileyville vs. Caney, noon; Haileyville-Caney loser vs. Smithville, 1:30 p.m.; Haileyville-Caney winner vs. Smithville, 3 p.m.; Title game, 4:30 p.m.; If-game, 6 p.m.
At Whitesboro
Battiest at Whitesboro, DH, 4 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.
Wister at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament at Gans
Title game, noon; If-game, 2 p.m.
Class B District Tournament
Battiest at Whitesboro, TBA, if necessary.
Saturday
Regular Season
Poteau at Northeastern State University Tournament in Tahlequah, TBA.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
At Cameron
If-game, 11:30 a.m. [or Oaks vs. Braggs, 11:30 p.m.; winner vs. Cameron, 1:30 p.m.]
Editor's Note: As soon as the non-complete district tournament schedules get finalized, they will be updated.
