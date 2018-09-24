This Week's High School Softball Schedule

Today

Red Oak at Poteau, 5:30 p.m.

Hartshorne at Heavener, 4 p.m.

Stigler at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Howe at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.

Spiro at Wister, 5 p.m.

Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

Poteau at Class 4A Regional Tournament, TBA.

Pocola at Class 3A Regional Tournament, TBA.

Howe and Wister at Class 2A Regional Tournament, TBA.

Keota at Class A Regional Tournament, TBA.

Cameron, Red Oak, Leflore and Whitesboro at Class B Regional Tournament, TBA.

Editor's Note: The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activites Association will make complete regional-tournament pairings once all district tournaments have been completed.