Welcome Home, Blake!

Pansy Kidd Middle School sixth-grader Blake Standridge, riding in the front passenger’s seat of the Hogeye Fire Department’s truck, returned home Friday night to Poteau after 358 days in Memphis, Tenn., at both St. Jude’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House undergoing treatments for leukemia. Standridge, who was treated to a homecoming parade, will return to Memphis in about two weeks to resume treatment. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, September 19, 2020

