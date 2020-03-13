Welcome to the Poteau Chamber Family

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to welcome Sykes Enterprises to the family and to celebrate its grand opening. PDN photo by Tabitha WilcoxThe Poteau Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to welcome Pirate Nutrition to the family and to celebrate its grand opening. PDN photo by Tabitha Wilcox
