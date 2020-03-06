We're No. 1

The Pride of Poteau scored straight 1 ratings in its concert competition Friday in Tahlequah. The Marching Pirates qualified for next month’s state concert competition, where the Poteau High School band can win the sweepstakes award, the highest award possible, which includes superior straight 1 ratings from both marching and concert seasons. Photo by Samantha Kiger
Friday, March 6, 2020

Category: