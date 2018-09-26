Wheels N Deals car show winners announced

“We had a little rain but we also had a great time,” said Mary Parham, Poteau Mainstreet Matters director following the group’s annual Wheels N Deals Car, Bike and Craft Show held Saturday in downtown Poteau.

Parham said there were 32 paid entries in the car show, while additional vehicles attended but did not enter the competition. The event included live music from Billy Flash and Todd and the Two-Tars, food vendors and more. Parham said they raised a little more than $1,500 with vendors, sponsors and car registrations.

Tommy Caldwell of Shady Point was Overall Winner and Best Interior. Kenny Horn from Mansfield, Ark., won Best Paint. Caldwell won with his 1968 Camaro. Horn won with a 1967 Chevelle.

Other winners include: Rat rod — Jimmy James, street rod — Nathan Fox, original — Brian Foos, modified — Jamie and Kevin Buck, muscle — Stephen Fruen, trucks ‘72 and older — Kinsey Ellis, trucks ‘73 and newer — Steven Pheiffer, 4WD — Janice Barcheers, special interest — Jack Taylor and unfinished — Dustin Real.

Parham wanted to thank volunteers for the event: Pansy Kidd Middle School National Honor Society students, Fuel Church-Poteau, Nikki McKimmey, Savanna Gillham of Carl Albert State College, Pat Gillham, Kiamichi Technology Center criminal justice students and criminal justice instructor Mike Walker.

“These organizations and individuals sent people or came out to help and helped us execute a great event,” Parham said. “Volunteers and individuals representing [Historic Downtown Poteau] totaled a team of 27 people who hard to pull this event off.”

Parham also thanked the sponsors, which included: Adams Abstract, T-Wrecks Towing, Northside liquor, Tote-A-Poke, Stuteville and Kay Sullivan Real-estate; individual sponsors for the trophies; and Watson Motors for hanging their street banner each year.

Proceeds will benefit Mainstreet operations and facade improvements.