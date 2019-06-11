Whitesboro baseball coach heading to Heavener

Bryan Cartwight and his family recently made a move to central LeFlore County, so it just seemed like perfect timing that the Heavener Wolves baseball coaching job came open for the veteran Whitesboro coach. So last month, he accepted the job as the new Heavener baseball coach, following in the footsteps of Jeff Stewart, who will stay with football.

“To be honest, we moved to Howe,” Cartwright said. “It just made sense to our family is if I wanted to spend time and be around my kids — and still spend the time working — I needed to get closer. My family is the main reason for that.”