Whitesboro baseball seniors glad to finally make state tournament

BASEBALL BULLDOGS — Here are Whitesboro’s baseball seniors. Front row, from left — Micah Gibson, Tucker LeMay, Corben Culley and manager Andrew Rainwater. Back row — Ricky Morris, Logan “Bobby” Rose, Ethan Adams and Trevor Roberts. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, October 2, 2018

The Whitesboro Bulldogs baseball seniors finally did something they’ve long awaited Friday afternoon in Asher — clinch a berth to state. They did so with a Class B Regional Tournament consolation championship win over county rival Leflore.
Now, the ’Dogs, who will meet Roff at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class B State Tournament quarterfinals, believe they have what it takes to win it.

