Whitesboro baseball seniors glad to finally make state tournament
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
The Whitesboro Bulldogs baseball seniors finally did something they’ve long awaited Friday afternoon in Asher — clinch a berth to state. They did so with a Class B Regional Tournament consolation championship win over county rival Leflore.
Now, the ’Dogs, who will meet Roff at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Class B State Tournament quarterfinals, believe they have what it takes to win it.
Category: