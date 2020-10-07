Whitesboro, Red Oak set for fast-pitch, fall baseball state tournament, Pocola in fast-pitch state
Five area teams are in fast-pitch and fall baseball state tournaments this week. Here's the schedule.
Fast-pitch softball
Class 3A
Thursday
Pocola (25-2) vs. Dewey (28-3) 6:30 p.m.
Friday (semifinals at Firelake Ballfields)
Pocola vs. Chisholm-Washington winner 2:30 p.m. (with a win)
Championship Saturday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City 6:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday (quarterfinals at Firelake Ballfields)
Whitesboro (25-6) vs. Roff (24-9) 11 a.m.
Red Oak (25-10) vs. Moss (29-3) 4 p.m.
Friday (semifinals at Firelake Ballfields)
Whitesboro vs. Hammon-Leedey winner 11 a.m. (with a win)
Red Oak vs. Kiowa-Cyril winner 1:30 p.m. (with a win)
Saturday: Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City 11 a.m.
Fall baseball
Class B
Thursday (quarterfinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School)
Red Oak (29-1) vs. New Lima (20-7) 10 a.m.
Whitesboro (26-7) vs. Lookeba-Sickles (21-6) 4 p.m.
Friday (semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School)
Red Oak vs. Asher-Varnum winner 11 a.m. (with a win)
Whitesboro vs. Tupelo-Roff winner 2 p.m. (with a win)
Saturday: Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark 3 p.m.
