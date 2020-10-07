Whitesboro, Red Oak set for fast-pitch, fall baseball state tournament, Pocola in fast-pitch state

Five area teams are in fast-pitch and fall baseball state tournaments this week. Here's the schedule.

Fast-pitch softball

Class 3A

Thursday

Pocola (25-2) vs. Dewey (28-3) 6:30 p.m.

Friday (semifinals at Firelake Ballfields)

Pocola vs. Chisholm-Washington winner 2:30 p.m. (with a win)

Championship Saturday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Thursday (quarterfinals at Firelake Ballfields)

Whitesboro (25-6) vs. Roff (24-9) 11 a.m.

Red Oak (25-10) vs. Moss (29-3) 4 p.m.

Friday (semifinals at Firelake Ballfields)

Whitesboro vs. Hammon-Leedey winner 11 a.m. (with a win)

Red Oak vs. Kiowa-Cyril winner 1:30 p.m. (with a win)

Saturday: Championship at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City 11 a.m.

Fall baseball

Class B

Thursday (quarterfinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School)

Red Oak (29-1) vs. New Lima (20-7) 10 a.m.

Whitesboro (26-7) vs. Lookeba-Sickles (21-6) 4 p.m.

Friday (semifinals at Edmond Santa Fe High School)

Red Oak vs. Asher-Varnum winner 11 a.m. (with a win)

Whitesboro vs. Tupelo-Roff winner 2 p.m. (with a win)

Saturday: Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark 3 p.m.