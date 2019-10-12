Whitesboro softball, Red Oak baseball in Class B state championships

Two area teams will be playing in state championship games on Saturday. Whitesboro softball made the Class B state championship game by beating LeFlore 7-3 on Friday in the semifinal. Both teams had beaten higher-seeded teams in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Bulldogs will face top-ranked Kiowa at 11 a.m. on Field 1 of Firelake Ballfields in Shawnee on Saturday. Bulldogs pitcher Courtney Grey struck out 27 batters in the first two state tournament games.

Red Oak baseball will face Leedey at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday in the Class B baseball championship at 2:30 p.m. The top-ranked Eagles beat Vici 13-1 in the semifinal on Friday. Red Oak totaled 25 runs in their first two state tournament games.