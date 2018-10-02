Whitesboro softball senior duo hoping third time is the charm

For the third straight softball season, dating back to last fall, the Whitesboro Lady Bulldogs softball team is ending their season at state, where they will meet Sterling at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Class B State Tournament quarterfinals at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

This go-round, seniors Lizzie LeMay and Haylee Himes hope the Lady Bulldogs do more than just be one of the final eight teams battling for a state title. Each of the last two softball seasons, Whitesboro’s girls have lost in the state quarterfinals.