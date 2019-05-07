Whitesboro softball senior signs with Carl Albert State College

Whitesboro softball player Lizzie LeMay signs her letter of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Monday at Mick Thompson Fiedhouse. Sharing the moment are father Eric LeMay, grandmother Sue LeMay, mother Andrea Karr, coach Billy Karr, coach David Holt, Whitesboro Supt. Katie Blagg. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, May 7, 2019

If someone would have asked Whitesboro softball senior shortstop Lizzie LeMay about a year or so ago if she was going to play college softball. she likely would have said no. However, if that same question would have been posed Monday morning, the answer given would be “Yes.”
LeMay signed a letter of intent with the Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings in a signing ceremony Monday morning in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.

Category: