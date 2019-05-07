Whitesboro softball senior signs with Carl Albert State College
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
If someone would have asked Whitesboro softball senior shortstop Lizzie LeMay about a year or so ago if she was going to play college softball. she likely would have said no. However, if that same question would have been posed Monday morning, the answer given would be “Yes.”
LeMay signed a letter of intent with the Carl Albert State College Lady Vikings in a signing ceremony Monday morning in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse lobby.
