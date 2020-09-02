Whitesboro tops LeFlore County High School Softball Tournament seeding

LeFlore County softball coaches seeded the high school LCT, which will be Sept. 14-17 with games at Poteau's Town Creek Park and the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.

Following are the seeds for the 12-team field (with Arkoma as the only county team not entering):

1. Whitesboro (14-2)

2. Howe (12-4)

3. Poteau (11-1)

4. Pocola (11-2)

5. Panama (6-6)

6. Heavener (12-4)

7. LeFlore (7-6)

8. Wister (7-6)

9. Spiro (5-8)

10. Cameron (1-4)

11. Talihina (1-15)

12. Bokoshe (0-2)

Pocola won the last three LCT championships, including a 9-5 win in the final last year against Howe.