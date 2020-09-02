Whitesboro tops LeFlore County High School Softball Tournament seeding
Tom Firme
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
POTEAU, OK
LeFlore County softball coaches seeded the high school LCT, which will be Sept. 14-17 with games at Poteau's Town Creek Park and the Poteau Area Recreational Complex.
Following are the seeds for the 12-team field (with Arkoma as the only county team not entering):
1. Whitesboro (14-2)
2. Howe (12-4)
3. Poteau (11-1)
4. Pocola (11-2)
5. Panama (6-6)
6. Heavener (12-4)
7. LeFlore (7-6)
8. Wister (7-6)
9. Spiro (5-8)
10. Cameron (1-4)
11. Talihina (1-15)
12. Bokoshe (0-2)
Pocola won the last three LCT championships, including a 9-5 win in the final last year against Howe.
