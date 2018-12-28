Whitfield made big impact in his four years playing for Tulsa

McKINLEY WHITFIELD
By: 
Mike Moguin
Sports Correspondent
mwmog68@gmail.com
Friday, December 28, 2018

As soon as he put on a Tulsa uniform, McKinley Whitfield made a big splash for the Golden Hurricane.
From the recovery of an onside kick at Oklahoma during his freshman year in 2015 to a momentum-busting interception against Southern Methodist University in the regular season finale last month, the two-year starter from Spiro made amazing plays in his college gridiron career as a safety.

Category: