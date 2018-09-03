Whitfield, Tulsa get job done in season-opening win over Central Arkansas

It wasn’t pretty, but Tulsa got it done. The Golden Hurricane overcame a sloppy performance in a 38-27 win over a scrappy Central Arkansas team in its season opener Saturday night on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. It was definitely a win needed with TU next heading down to “The Lone Star State” capital city for a meeting with the Texas Longhorns, a 34-29 loser to Maryland earlier in the day at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Former Spiro standout and senior safety McKinley Whitfield made four tackles, one for loss, and one pass break-up.