Whitfield, Tulsa suffer home loss to Tulane

Tulsa appeared in good position to get its first win since its season opener, but it gave up a 10-point lead to fall 24-17 to Tulane in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday night on Skelly Field at H. A. Chapman Stadium. The loss marked the third time in four games the Golden Hurricane gave up a fourth-quarter lead and assured no bowl appearance this season.

Spiro native McKinley Whitfield totaled nine tackles for the game.