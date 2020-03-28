Will You Be My Social Distance Friend?

By now we know that practicing social distancing can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We know from the stories being shared globally that if you are younger than age of 60 and relatively healthy, testing positive for COVID-19 may be an inconvenience that includes symptoms similar to a bad cold. However, there are a lot of our neighbors who will struggle significantly if exposed to COVID-19.

We are asking everyone to do their part, and observe social-distancing rules when you do need to get out for essential needs and daily wellness breaks. Get creative about ways you can stay connected, without physically meeting up.

Here are some ways people around the country are staying connected.

A neighborhood Facebook page created a Netflix party link using a chrome extension to have a movie night with everyone safely sitting in their own homes, but chatting throughout the evening.

Plan to join DJ D-Nice's Self-Quarantine Dance Party and dance the night (or afternoon) away with your favorite celebrities.

Kids anxious for a play date? Take a virtual tour of a museum with friends and live chat your impressions.

Social distancing is so important for the people in our lives who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19.