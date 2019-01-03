Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a Winter Weather Advisory for LeFlore and Pushmataha counties.

The advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

What to expect: Snow or sleet. Localized snow accumulations of around an inch are possible, mainly in higher terrain. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

The wintry precipitation will end Friday morning as the upper level low pressure system moves off to the east of the area.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend and continue into early next week.