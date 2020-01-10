Winter weather stays to the north

Forecasters have said winter weather is on the way, but information from the National Weather Service out of Tulsa indicates severe weather is going to stay north of LeFlore County.

"It doesn't look like that area is going to get much snow, maybe a few light flurries," Mark Plate, a NWS meteorologist, said. "The bigger threat this weekend will be the rain."

Plate said that much of the area has already been warned of flash flood watches for the area.

