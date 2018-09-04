Wister cross country runners will open season Saturday at Henryetta Invitational
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
The Wister High School cross country teams will begin their season at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the Henryetta Invitational.
2018 Wister Cross Country Schedule
Date Meet Time
Sept. 8 Henryetta Invitational 8:45 a.m.
Sept. 13 Tulsa Washington Invitational TBA.
Sept. 15 Poteau Invitational 9 a.m.
Oct. 20 Class 2A Regional Meet TBA.
Oct. 27 Class 4A State Meet-x TBA.
x — At Shawnee’s Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.
