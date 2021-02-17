Wister Fire Department asking community to help fellow firefighter
The Wister Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the community’s help as it comes together to support one of its own.
Matt Duschel is a 22-year-old father, husband and volunteer firefighter for Wister. He was unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 sarcoma several months ago and has begun his fight.
A GoFundMe was set up by the department to help with medical expenses, time spent out of work, hotel rooms, food, gas and other costly bills that he will incur while battling cancer.
There is also a benefit planned for him March 20 according to the most recent post on the Wister Fire Department’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WisterFD/posts/3893960740711481.
Close to $2,500 has been raised so far through the GoFundMe campaign.
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/y8h/help-matt-duschel-family-with-medical-bills.
