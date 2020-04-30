Wister gets third straight COVID-19 confirmed case

For the third time in less than a week, a Wister resident has gotten confirmed as having the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, joining Friday's and Monday's infected persons from the same town.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Thursday's case is the 11th, but two of those are Talihina individuals whose residence is technically outside the county — one in Pushmataha County and one in Latimer County. One case that was technically given to Cleveland County was a LeFlore County individual whose residence showed Moore.

All three active cases in LeFlore County are the three Wister infected persons.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, six of the county's infected persons have recovered — with a total of 2,401 estimated recovered statewide.