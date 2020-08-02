Wister man drowns in Arkansas River east of Kerr dam

A Wister man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Arkansas River east of the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir.

According to the report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop W Trooper Jaime Futral, Nguyen T. Son, 46, of Wister was throwing a cast net off the south side of the retaining wall at the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir dam when at 1:50 p.m. Saturday he slipped and fell into the water.

According to the report, witnesses saw him fall in, struggle, then go under and no resurface.

Son was recovered in 13 feet of water approximately 30 yards north of the south bank at 5:20 p.m. Sunday according to Futral's report, which also stated Son was not wearing a personal floatation device.

Futral was assistant at the scene by OHP Troop W troopers Cody Cross, Stan Roedenbeck, Scott Lee along with Troop W Lt. Greg Giles and the Army Corps of Engineers.