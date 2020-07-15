Woman's death in Wister being looked at by ME; LC Sheriff: 'It looks like natural causes'

The death of a woman in her early 40s Tuesday in Wister is currently being investigated by the Medical Examiner's office, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards.

"It looks like natural causes," Edwards said. "There was no apparent injury to the body."

The death, which Edwards said does not look as if foul play was involved, occurred at a residence on Harmony Lane in rural Wister. Edwards said the woman's name is being withheld until all kin have been notified.