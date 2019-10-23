Women of Faith Fall Festival celebrates tradition

For more than 100 years, the Poteau First United Methodist Church has welcomed visitors and for nearly that long the Women of Faith have celebrated the coming of Fall with a Fall Festival — complete with traditional Thanksgiving meal, raffles, bake sales and craftsman selling their wares.

"Our church is over 100 years old and we have been doing a Fall Festival almost every year," Mary Ann Ford, president of the Women of Faith, said. "The only years we didn't do it was when our church had been torn down and was being rebuilt."

