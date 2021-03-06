Women's Day Out

Betty and Paris Wellman along with Jessica Montez, from left, stop at Nicki Sullard's LipSense by SeneGence booth during the Poteau Chamber of Commece's "Women's Day Out," which took place all day Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Vendors with clothes, jewelry, make-up and more were set up to allow women to "pamper" themselves all day. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Category: