Wonderful Wildcats

The Wister Wildcats went 16-0 in the McAlester Boys&Girls Club League and won the regional tournament to qualify for the Waymans Lightning Invitational, which will be March 2-3 in OKC. Front row, from left — Tige Rogers, Wesley Toney, Andruw Covey, Garrett Smith and Joel Meeh. Back row — Coach Khris Smith, Kord Fenton, Jagger Dodson, Reed Kauk, Dartyn Meeks and coach John Meeh Photo Submitted by John Meeh
Wednesday, February 27, 2019

