Yoga available Friday morning at Pocket Park; September's First Friday canceled

Historic Downtown Poteau has announced that yoga instructor Kelly Falkner will give a free 30-minute class at 11:30 this morning at The Pocket Park on Dewey Avenue in downtown Poteau.

Falkner's 30-minute class, which is free to the public, will end at approximately the time the weekly Friday Farmer's Market concludes, which is also at The Pocket Park.

However, HDP Executive Director Mary Parham said that September's First Friday, which was slated for this Friday, has been canceled due to weather-related issues. She said that an October First Friday on Oct. 2 is now scheduled.

The month of September will have three music events at The Pocket Park, Sept. 12 for the Abbott Memorial Jam, Sept. 19 for the Davey Robinson Jam and Sept. 28 for Connie Abbott and Country Pride.

Parham said the Motorcycle Rally and Street Dance is slated Oct. 8.