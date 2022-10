From left, Poteau assistant principal Eric Hackler, director of operations Devin Cochran, head football coach Greg Werner, high-school principal/athletic director Joe Ballard, First National Bank and Trust Co. of McAlester Poteau Market President Chris Fenton and personal bankers Sandra Lloyd and Melissa Stone as the First National Bank and Trust Co. of McAlester Poteau representatives present a check for a new Costner Stadium scoreboard.