Pocola (Class 4A) and Red Oak's (Class A) softball team's maintained their No. 1 rankings in their respective classes with the most recent ranking on Monday.
Pocola (17-0) won eight games last week, scoring double digits in five of them. That includes wins against three top-five teams in the Howe Festival (10-6 against Red Oak on Thursday and 10-2 against Broken Bow and 11-0 against Whitesboro on Saturday).
Pocola has 36 of the 38 first-place votes and earned 622 vote points, 76 more than No. 2 Prague (13-2).
Heavener (11-7) is ranked 10th in 4A.
Red Oak (15-2) won five of six games last week, scoring double digits in each win and sweeping a doubleheader at Oktaha (ranked third in 4A) last Monday.
On Monday night, after the rankings were released, Red Oak beat Southmoore (ranked third in 6A) 16-5 and lost to Jenks (ranked fourth in 6A) in the Jenks Festival.
Red Oak received 24 of the 34 first-place votes and 530 vote points, 43 more than No. 2 Stuart (16-3). Also in Class A, Cameron (11-2) is ranked ninth after winning all five games last week, including a road doubleheader sweep of LeFlore (9-8, ranked 16th in Class A) by a total of 29-6.
Whitesboro (13-6) stays No. 3 in Class B after going 5-2 last week, highlighted by a 9-7 win against Broken Bow. Buffalo Valley (12-9) remains sixth in Class B after going 3-2 last week. BV started this week by going 3-1 at the Fort Towson Festival.
In the baseball rankings, Wister (9-2) is ranked fifth in Class 2A after beating Rattan (ranked second in 2A) 7-3 last Monday at home. Panama (9-3) remains 10th in 2A.
Red Oak (6-2) is ranked ninth in Class A despite beating Oktaha (10-2, ranked second in 2A) last Tuesday.
In Class B, Buffalo Valley (5-3) is ranked 12th after winning both games last week. Cameron (14-9) is ranked 17th.
District assignments for Class A-B baseball and Class B-5A softball will be released on Friday.