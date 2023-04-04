Poteau, OK (74953)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

