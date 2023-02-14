Fort Smith-Southside runner Lin Li Dodd signed with Carl Albert State College for cross-country on Monday.
Dodd finished 85th in 22:36 in the Arkansas Class 6A cross-country state meet in November.
Dodd said her goals are "to lower my time and go faster." Among the things she enjoys about running are "meeting new teammates and running with them and seeing when the lights go on."
Other CASC women's cross-country signees include Destiny Lawson of Heavener, Mackenzie Lingenfelter of Poteau and Jacie Moffett of Jay.