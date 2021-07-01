Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his indecent assault conviction.
The state's highest court tossed Cosby's conviction as a result of an agreement he had with a prior prosecutor that would have prevented Cosby from being criminally charged in the case.
The ruling bars any retrial in the case, court documents say.
The 83-year-old comedian was two years into a three-to-10-year prison term.
Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt, who traveled to the prison to get Cosby, said, "We want to thank the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. This is what we have been fighting for and this is justice and justice for black America."