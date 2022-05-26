Most in the film industry thought Ethan Coen was done with making movies. Ethan did, too.
However, on Sunday, Coen premiered his first documentary, “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” at the Cannes Film Festival, a movie that was unknown until last month’s festival lineup announcement. The film, which A24 will distribute later this year, is a blistering portrait of the rock ‘n’ roll and country legend, made almost entirely with archival footage, with riveting extended performances instead of talking heads.
It’s Coen’s first film without his brother Joel, with whom he for three decades formed one of the movies’ most cohesive and unshakable partnerships, but they have lately gone separate ways; last year, Joel made “The Tragedy of Macbeth,”
a movie he suggested his brother would never have been interested in. Ethan is now also prepping with his wife, the editor Tricia Cooke (who cut many of the Coens’ films as well as “Trouble in Mind”), a lesbian road-trip sex comedy they wrote together 15 years ago.
“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” started with their longtime collaborator T-Bone Burnett, who in 2019 recorded a gospel album with the 86-year-old Lewis. The film, as Coen and Cooke noted in an interview ahead of their Cannes premiere, touches on some of the more complicated parts of Lewis’s legacy (he married his 13-year-old cousin in his early 20s, Lewis’ then third marriage), but it mostly brings alive the staggering force of the musical dynamo behind “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”