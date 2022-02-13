CANTON, Miss. — Morgan Freeman stars as a small-town sheriff in a movie that started filming last week in Mississippi. Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander also are stars in the comedic noir thriller “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”
It’s among four movies being shot this month around the state, with two more scheduled in March, according to the Mississippi Film Office.
Those two include “Broken Ties,” which also lists Andrew Stevens Entertainment as its contact and will follow “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” into Canton, a city of about 11,000 about 20 miles north of Jackson.
Producer Andrew Stevens told WLBT-TV that Canton was a natural fit for “The Minute You Wake Up Dead,” particularly with state subsidies.
“The town of Canton, Miss., although we’re not calling it Canton, plays a big role in the film. So this was an ideal place to make this movie,” he said.
Stevens’ family is from Mississippi — his mother, actress Stella Stevens, is from Yazoo City — and Freeman lives in Clarksdale, Miss.
Casting director Matthew Morgan is a native of Canton. He got his start in the industry as a production assistant and extra alongside Octavia Spencer in the movie “A Time To Kill,” which also was filmed in Canton. He is still looking for extras for “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”
“I moved to Toronto, to Canada to be an actor,” Morgan said. “I left Mississippi to follow my dreams and ended up becoming a casting director there for probably 15 years, and then realized I could do what I love back home in Mississippi. As the industry really started thriving, I started coming back here.”
Filming for “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” winds up March 3.