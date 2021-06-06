NEW YORK (AP) — The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, two days before the film opens in theaters and begins streaming.
Set in New York’s Washington Heights, Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theater in the film’s uptown neighborhood, according to festival organizers.
Tribeca — canceled last year due to the pandemic — is planning a festival beginning Wednesday to take place in open-air venues around the city.
“In the Heights is the quintessential New York story of hard-work, resilience and triumph. We are proud to feature this film as opening night where it can debut in its hometown in celebration of its New York roots and the Latinx community,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the festival.
Warner Bros. will release “In the Heights on Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. The Tribeca Film Festival runs from Wednesday until June 20.