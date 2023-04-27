Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake television show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all — sometimes literally — as they brawled and hurled obscenities before a raucous audience, died Thursday at 79.

At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a United States cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

