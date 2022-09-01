Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
MOVIES
— Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in the satirical comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” that’s playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday. Brown plays husband to Hall and the pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch that needs a big comeback in the aftermath of a scandal. The directorial debut of Adamma Ebo premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. “Jurassic World: Dominion” also makes its debut on Peacock on Friday. The third and, supposedly, final installment to the “Jurassic World” series invites original “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to join the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard crew. Though not the best movie of the bunch, there are moments, especially when DeWanda Wise is on screen.
— Also made available on VOD on Tuesday is the documentary “Explorer,” which delves into the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, who the Guinness Book of Records called “the world’s greatest living explorer.” That might have been in 1984, but according to his website he remains the only man alive ever to have travelled around the Earth’s circumpolar surface. At 78, he’s getting more reflective than he ever has been before in director Matthew Dyas’ film.
— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr
MUSIC
— Yungblud has new music but you likely already knew that if you’ve watched any of ESPN’s coverage of the new college football season — his single “The Emperor” is part of the official TV anthem. Yungblud said he wrote the song when he was 17 as “an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day.” On Friday, he will release his self-titled third studio album, which features the previously released singles “The Funeral,” “Memories” (featuring Willow) and “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today.”
— Thrash metal icons Megadeth have put more than music on tap for their next sonic step. The band releases its 16th studio album, “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!” on Friday and fans can watch the connected 7-minute “Night Stalkers: Chapter II,” the latest installment of a multi-part short film about troubled band mascot Vic Rattlehead. One of the tracks off the new album is “Soldier On!” and bandleader Dave Mustaine says it was inspired by “coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that’s very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road.”