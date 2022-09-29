The nostalgia for “Hocus Pocus” has always been a bit of a mystery to me.

There is nothing new about kids loving mediocre films and carrying that soft spot into adulthood, but I was in the right demographic when “Hocus Pocus” came out in the summer of 1993 (age 9, approaching third grade) and remember it being just OK.

This is not a testament to my taste at the time, when I thought “Grease 2” was one of the best movies ever, but more so indicative of the undeniable averageness of “Hocus Pocus.” I don’t think it was just me, either. Aside from Sarah Jessica Parker’s “Amok! Amok! Amok!” entering our vernacular, it was not a movie any of my peers were eager to watch again. Yet, much to my bewilderment, “Hocus Pocus” became a thing over the years. My best guess is it was some combination of its relentless availability crossed with a lack of PG-rated Halloween content. Plus, there is the intro-to-camp factor of Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as singing sisters bent on eating children to preserve their youth.

Regardless, a straight-to-Disney+ sequel made 30 years later seemed like a cynical endeavor at best. So, it was a pleasant surprise to find that “ Hocus Pocus 2 ” is actually pretty fun. Set in a Stars Hollow-like Salem, it’s the perfect Disney+ movie — seasonally appropriate entertainment that, for at least one night, may save a family from the doom of endless scrolling and indecision.

