Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center is excited to announce a new program for the senior citizens of LeFlore County. This group will be called the "EOMC Prime Timers."
These meetings will take place monthly, with their first afternoon Ice Cream Social and bingo taking place at 2 p.m. Thursday in the EOMC Cafeteria.
This is a chance for seniors to socialize and to educate themselves on current health trends and preventive care.
This session will cover the topic of “The Pitfalls of Medicare Advantage Plans."
Seniors are a vital part of our community and are a treasure trove of information from the past, but they have so much to offer us in wisdom and how we live our lives now.
There will be different topics covered at each meeting, along with door prizes including a chance to win one of four $50 Harps Grocery Store gift cards and one of two $50 gas cards at Thursday afternoon's event. There will be lots of door prizes to be given away! There is no charge for this ice cream social and bingo.
This is a great chance for our senior population to socialize, exercise mental abilities and build some new friendships all while learning more about trends in healthcare.
For more information, call EOMC Marketing Director Amy Lomon at (918) 635-3474 or EOMC Director of Community Relations Shawn Brewster at (918) 635-3398.