Thus far, one LeFlore County area teams has advanced in its Fast-Pitch state tournament at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City as quarterfinals take place today.
Whitesboro (24-4) won 6-0 against Buffalo Valley (31-10) in its Class B quarterfinal as Madison Grogan threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Kinley Barron was 3-for-3 with an RBI. BV's Khloe Haile and Courtney Grey each had five strikeouts in three innings. This is Whitesboro's fifth straight state tournament trip and second in three years in which it advanced. Whitesboro plays Roff in its semifinal Friday at 4 p.m. on Hall of Fame Field.
Pocola (34-6) lost 3-0 to Amber-Pocasset (30-5) in its Class 2A state quarterfinal despite Allyssa Parker throwing eight strikeouts and allowing only four hits. Pocola loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning, but was unable to score. Pocola softball head coach Eddie Combs said the team's 34 wins are its most in the past 30 years.
Red Oak plays Navajo in its Class A quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. This post will be updated after that game.