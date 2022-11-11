Two area football teams out of the five in the playoffs won their first-round games, both by wide margins.
Here are the scores from the first round for area teams.Poteau 48, Miami 14
Poteau led 27-7 at halftime. Dax Collins had three touchdowns in the first half.
Poteau (9-2) earned a first-round playoff win for the fifth straight year.
Poteau will play Clinton at home in the quarterfinal next week.
Commerce 39, Pocola 24
Pocola (6-5) was within 20-18 at halftime and 26-18 through three quarters.
Caddo 46, Arkoma 0
Arkoma (5-5) trailed 26-0 at the end of the first quarter, and the game was done by halftime.
Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14
Keota earned its ninth first-round playoff win since 2012.
Keota (9-2) will play Weleetka at home in the second round next week.
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Spiro (6-5) trailed 26-7 at halftime.