Howe's girls (7-2, #1-2A) and Panama's boys (5-2, #16-2A) will be the top seeds in the 90th annual LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament, as the seeds were determined on Wednesday and the bracket was released on Thursday. The tournament will be Jan. 17-22.
Other girls teams with first-round byes are Pocola (6-0, #7-2A) and Heavener (4-1, #18-3A).
Howe beat Pocola 72-48 in the girls final this past January for its seventh straight LCT title.
In addition to Panama, boys teams with first-round byes are Pocola (3-0, #20-2A) and Howe (8-1, #7-2A).
Howe beat Panama 72-50 for the boys LCT title last season.
Talihina will host the semifinals and finals.
Talihina's boys and Panama's girls are the top seeds in the LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament, which will be Jan. 10-15.
The junior high semifinals and finals will be at LeFlore. See the brackets above for more details.
Any updates will be posted on poteaudailynews.com.