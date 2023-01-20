Wister's boys team earned its first appearance in the LeFlore County Tournament final since 1994 as the No. 3-seeded Wildcats upended the No. 2-seeded Heavener Wolves. Here's a rundown of Friday LCT action at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym.
"We're really excited. The guys worked really hard," Wister head coach Garrett Munger said.
Boys semifinal
Pocola 36, Spiro 25
Pocola led 14-10 at halftime. A bucket by Bryson Spears put Spiro within 26-25 amid the 4th quarter, but Pocola scored the last 10 points. Garrett Scott kissed the rim for a game-sealing dunk with 49 seconds left.
Dakota Terrell led Pocola with 14 points. Spears, Zander Riggs and Tommy Worton each had five for Spiro.
Wister 45, Heavener 36
Free throws and a last-second trey by C.J. Halford got Wister within 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Wister led 24-21 at halftime.
Heavener got within 38-36 with 1:11 left on an Isaac Cook driving shot with 1:11 left, but Wister sealed it with free throws.
Cook led Heavener with 16 points. Halford led Wister with 11 points.
Boys fifth place game
Poteau 58, Panama 46
Champ Downs had 18 points while Dax Collins had 15 and Wyatt Gamble had 14 for Poteau. Brex Caldwell posted 11 points for Panama.
Boys consolation final
LeFlore 69, Arkoma 41
LeFlore jumped to a 10-2 lead in the first two minutes. Arkoma led 26-25 at halftime, but LeFlore went on a 26-2 run in the third quarter to take control.
Deuce Walden led Arkoma with 22 points. Braden Pritchett led LeFlore with 19.
Championship Saturday in Spiro
Third-place games: Girls: Pocola vs. Whitesboro 1 p.m., boys: Heavener vs. Spiro 2:30 p.m.
Finals
Girls: Howe vs. LeFlore 7 p.m.
Boys: Pocola vs. Wister 8:30 p.m.