Poteau boys basketball vs. Talihina 2023 LCT fifth-place semifinal

Poteau boys basketball players, from left, Kord Fenton, Connor Whitworth, Dax Collins, Champ Downs and Wyatt Gamble get ready for introductions before facing Talihina.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
 
Both teams for Poteau and Panama will be playing for hardware this week in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament as Poteau's girls won their consolation semifinal and Poteau's boys and both Panama squads won fifth-place semifinals. Arkoma's Deuce Walden scored 36 points in a consolation final against Cameron. Panama's Brex Caldwell dropped 29 points on Howe. Here are the scores from Wednesday LCT action, followed by the schedule.
Consolation semifinals 
Girls at Poteau
Poteau 45, Cameron 14
At Panama 
Wister 56, Arkoma 20
Boys at Poteau 
LeFlore 59, Whitesboro 55 
At Panama
Arkoma 52, Cameron 43
Fifth place semifinals 
Girls at Poteau 
Panama 48, Heavener 34
At Panama 
Spiro 40, Talihina 39
Boys at Poteau 
Poteau 54, Talihina 51
At Panama
Panama 52, Howe 46
Girls Thursday at Spiro
Girls fifth-place game 
Panama vs. Spiro 4 p.m.
Girls consolation final 
Wister vs. Poteau 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. LeFlore 7 p.m.
Howe vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m.
Boys Friday at Spiro
Boys fifth-place game 
Poteau vs. Panama 4 p.m.
Boys consolation final
Arkoma vs. LeFlore 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday at Spiro
Third-place games: 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys
Finals: 7 p.m. girls, 8:30 p.m. boys

