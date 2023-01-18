Both teams for Poteau and Panama will be playing for hardware this week in the LeFlore County Basketball Tournament as Poteau's girls won their consolation semifinal and Poteau's boys and both Panama squads won fifth-place semifinals. Arkoma's Deuce Walden scored 36 points in a consolation final against Cameron. Panama's Brex Caldwell dropped 29 points on Howe. Here are the scores from Wednesday LCT action, followed by the schedule.
Consolation semifinals
Girls at Poteau
Poteau 45, Cameron 14
At Panama
Wister 56, Arkoma 20
Boys at Poteau
LeFlore 59, Whitesboro 55
At Panama
Arkoma 52, Cameron 43
Fifth place semifinals
Girls at Poteau
Panama 48, Heavener 34
At Panama
Spiro 40, Talihina 39
Boys at Poteau
Poteau 54, Talihina 51
At Panama
Panama 52, Howe 46
Girls Thursday at Spiro
Girls fifth-place game
Panama vs. Spiro 4 p.m.
Girls consolation final
Wister vs. Poteau 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. LeFlore 7 p.m.
Howe vs. Whitesboro 8:30 p.m.
Boys Friday at Spiro
Boys fifth-place game
Poteau vs. Panama 4 p.m.
Boys consolation final
Arkoma vs. LeFlore 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals
Pocola vs. Spiro 7 p.m.
Wister vs. Heavener 8:30 p.m.
Championship Saturday at Spiro
Third-place games: 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys
Finals: 7 p.m. girls, 8:30 p.m. boys