Precinct   City                             Location
101           Tucker                        Tucker Community Building
102           Spiro                          Spiro Town Hall
103           Spiro                          Spiro Civic Center
104           Fort Coffee                  Fort Coffee Community Center
105           Spiro                          Unite Church
106           Pocola                        Cross Community Church
107           Pocola                        Pocola First Baptist Church
108           Arkoma                      Arkoma First Baptist Church
109           Cameron                    Cameron First United Methodist Church
110           Panama                      Panama First Baptist Church
111           Shady Point                Mike Mass Civic Center
112           Bokoshe                     American Legion Post 75
113           Spiro                          Victory Worship Center
114           Bokoshe                     American Legion Post 75
201           Shady Point                Latham Fire Department Building
202           Wister                        Bethel Baptist Church
203           Poteau                       Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center
204           Poteau                       Trinity Baptist Church
205           Poteau                       LeFlore County Court House Annex
207           Poteau                       Poteau First Free Will Baptist Church
208           Poteau                       Poteau First Baptist Church
210           Poteau                       Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship
211           Howe                         Howe First Baptist Church
212           Wister                        Jim Turnipseed Community Center
213           Fanshawe                   Fanshawe City Hall
214           Leflore                       Leflore Community Center
215           Summerfield              Summerfield Community Center
301           Talihina                     Clark Chapman Community Center
302           Whitesboro/Talihina    Prairie Grove Church
303           Muse                         Muse Baptist Church
304           Octavia                      Octavia Baptist Church
305           Stapp-Zoe                  Stapp-Zoe Community Center
306           Haw Creek                  Haw Creek Fire Training Center
309           Reichert                     Reichert Community Center
310           Heavener (West)         Heavener First Baptist Church
311           Heavener (East)          Faithbridge United Methodist Church
312           Hodgen                      School Safe Room across from Tote-A-Poke

