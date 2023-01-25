Carl Albert State College wrestling head coach Jake Lords gave a late-season update on the Vikings at the Poteau Kiwanis Club meeting on Thursday.
"We're having a lot of success. It's been an amazing journey, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the community, the college, the board of regents and [CASC] President Jay Falkner," Lords said.
The second-year head coach started the women's wrestling program this year after guiding the men's team through its inaugural season last year.
CASC's men are ranked 16th while the women are tied for fifth with Iowa Central. Among weight class rankings for women, Lexi Miller is No. 1 at 109 while Ana Barnoski is second at 155, Sam Markwardt is sixth at 130 and Kylie Hulse is eighth at 143.
In men's weight class rankings, Thaddeus Long is fifth at 133 while Kayson Kenney is fifth at 149
The Vikings placed fourth in the NJCAA Coaches Dual two weeks ago. More recently, CASC's men pulled off a 23-22 win against Ouachita Baptist at home on Sunday with Emmett Bivens avoiding a pin multiple times in the final match to lose an 8-3 decision and keep Ouachita Baptist's Johnny Green from earning the visiting team enough points for the win. Caden Warren of Poteau, the lone LeFlore County athlete on the team, won an exhibition match.
Lords, who also serves as the CASC athletic director, said the college is considering soccer and golf as new sports, but the issue is that the dorms are full.
CASC's men wrestled Northeastern A&M in Miami on Wednesday.
They will be back in Miami on Saturday for the NEO Open. CASC's women will be at the Oklahoma City University Open on Saturday. Both tourneys start at 9 a.m.
The men's NJCAA Region 2 meet will be in Chanute, Kan., on Feb. 11. Both the men's and women's NJCAA nationals will be March 3-4 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Lords said wrestling training is tough, but what is really tough is the mental aspect.
"The hardest part is getting them to believe in themselves, especially for the women," he said. "Wrestling is 90 percent mental."
This season, his team starting doing Mindset Training via Zoom video conferences to improve their mental techniques.
"A lot of it is not focused on winning and losing, but the things that are in your control," Lords said.
Lords addressed how college wrestlers balance body perception with making weight, which may be somewhat more of an issue for women than men.
"I think wrestling gives women a level of confidence they might not otherwise have because they're going out in a form-fitting uniform that can't be loose because of injuries and all that. I think that takes a huge amount of courage, especially for women who may suffer from body image issues. The fact that they know they're working really hard, they're in the best shape of their life, they have to maintain a specific weight for their weight class, I think it gives them a level of confidence that doesn't exist in other women's athletics," he said.
Lords noted that wrestlers can go to a higher or lower weight class based on success. One example is Alex Foster.
"We started him at 165 at the beginning of the year. He started experiencing some inuries, and it was really hard for him to make the weight, so we bumped him up to 174. He was having some success. By contrast, Lexi Miller tried cutting down to 101, but it just wasn't working, so we said, 'Just stay at 109," Lords said.
Lords added that a stigma is related to cutting weight, particularly in regard to dysmorphia and anorexia. Thus, the thought process on fitting into weight classes has shifted.
"We don't promote cutting weight at all. We promote healthy lifestyles, being in the best shape, eating a proper diet -- protein, healthy carbs, lots of vegetables -- cutting out the soda and candy," he said, adding that there's a formula based on body fat and a hydration test that finds the lowest weight a wrestler can be while being well-hydrated and at least six percent body fat.
Lords mentioned that when CASC goes to regular season tournaments, its wrestlers compete with opponents from all divisions of colleges, whether NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA.